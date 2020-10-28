Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

Barker & Jones, Naas

We are open! Pop in to buy Newspapers and Stationery, all other products are on a Call and Collect or Call and Deliver basis. Please ring 045 856130 for General Enquiries and 045 896595 for School Supplies. Don’t forget your masks and please stay safe.

Alternatively you can shop from the comfort of your home on our website

www.barkerandjones.ie

CME Estate Agents

Our doors may be temporarily closed but viewings and market appraisals continue. Our fully qualified team are still available to answer any of your property queries.

Contact us today on 045 897711 or naas@cmeestatateagents.ie

Stay safe from all at CME.

Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly

Following the new Level 5 restrictions, we would like to advise that all our properties for sale are available for viewing under the Covid 19 Guidelines.

If you would like to make an appointment to view any of our available properties call 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.

Whitewater Shopping Centre

Whitewater is open for Kildare for all your essential shopping.

Follow us on Facebook to see what stores are open

https://www.facebook.com/ WhitewaterSC

Silken Thomas

A huge Thank You to everyone for the on-going support. We are very grateful and delighted to still be able to keep going in some way during these tough times.

View our delicious menu and order online at silkenthomas.com/store

Delivery and collection available !

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SilkenThomasKildare