Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge

Location: Newbridge

Following the latest Covid 19 announcement we want to reassure clients that we will remain open during level 5 restrictions and viewings are continuing under stricter guidelines, call 045 433550 for further information.

We encourage clients to stay safe at home and carry out your business online or over the phone if possible.

Please look out for one another and stay safe. Let’s all do our part over the next six weeks.

Find us on FACEBOOK or INSTAGRAM on TWITTER or on our WEBSITE

K Club

Location: Straffan

The K Club at Home - Enjoy the taste of The K Club from the comfort of your own home. You’ll be spoiled for choice with our selection of restaurants available for takeaway including The K Thai and the Straffan Inn and we will also be offering an online click & collect service for Legends Restaurant, a local favourite!

View our menus now HERE or find us on FACEBOOK or TWITTER

Keadeen Hotel

Location: Newbridge

Due to Level 5 restrictions in place nationwide, we are closed (except to weddings and essential workers, residents only) until Level 2 or 3 is restored.

The Club leisure centre and The Beauty Rooms are also closed until Level 3 is restored. Thank you for your continued support and see you soon again.

Find us here on FACEBOOK or on TWITTER or at our WEBSITE



Clanard Court Hotel

Closed for Level 5. Takeaway service available every Saturday and Sunday. Order online or by reception phone line open daily at 059 8640666.

Find us here on FACEBOOK or TWITTER or at our WEBSITE

SMC Car Sales

Location: Naas

We would like to take this opportunity to advise all our customers that we will be operating all our sales through distanced marketing during the current lockdown period. We will be operating our service department for emergency and frontline staff. This is a difficult time for everyone and we will answer any questions you may have about our stock and the ability to view and purchase.

Call us on 045 888045 or find us here on FACEBOOK or at our WEBSITE