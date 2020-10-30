Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

Boyle’s Nextdoor off-licence

Location: Market Square, Kildare Town

Our off-licence is still open during level 5 restrictions. We are open Wednesday, 5-9pm, and Thursday to Sat 11am - 9:30pm and Sunday 12.30pm - 9pm.

We are also running a NeighbourFood Online market every Thursday to support small and local food producers. See www.neighbourfood.ie/kildare. Order before Tuesday and pick up from us on Thursday. Thank you all for your support so far. Stay safe and well during these unsettling times.

Find us here on OUR WEBSITE.

Coonan Property

Location: Maynooth, Celbridge and Naas

The lights may be off but we are at home…

As advised by the government, our offices are currently closed, but rest assured that we have a full team working from our home offices and we can be contacted as usual.

Check coonan.com and plan your next move from the safety of your home. Keep in touch with us by contacting: Maynooth, 01 628 6128, info@coonan.com; Celbridge, 01 628 8400, celbridge@coonan.com, Naas, 045 832020, naas@coonan.com.

Hardware Heaven



Location: Crookstown Business Park

We are open for all your essential supplies. Restricted customer numbers for your and our safety, so some short delays might be expected.

Tel: 059 862 3814

Find us here at OUR WEBSITE or on FACEBOOK



McGreals Pharmacy

Location: Blessington

We will remain open to serve our local community and our dedicated team will ensure you receive your essential medicine supplies. The health and safety of our patients, customers and team members remains our priority and we will continue to operate to the highest safety standards. A free delivery service is available on request.



Call: 045 865 197.

Find us here on OUR WEBSITE or on FACEBOOK



Natasha's Gift Shop

Location: Rathangan

I’m happy to tell you that we can stay open during the latest Level 5 restrictions. I will only allow two people in at one time and ask that you wear a mask and sanitize on entry. We have all your essentials in stock for home office and school I will also take orders by phone email and through Facebook and payments can be made over the phone or through Revolut.

I can deliver locally in the evenings. I will keep putting up photos of the stock and maybe try a virtual shop, and all can be collected at the door to save you entering. I appreciate all your patience throughout this pandemic and your continued support now more than ever we need to pull together to beat this stay safe everyone

Call: 045 252607 or 086 8616499.

Find us here on FACEBOOK.



