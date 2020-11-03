Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Dolly Skip Hire & Wilton Scrap Metal

Covering all of County Kildare

Our site is open normal opening hours with social distancing protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers. If you would like to avail of any of our services, our sites are open until 6pm weekdays and until 12.30pm on Saturdays so you can visit us at a time that suits you best!

If you have any enquiries about our on site services, don’t hesitate to contact our friendly team today!

Email: info@dollyskiphire.ie

Phone: 045 896 369

Website: www.dollyskiphire.ie

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK



Naas Paving & Patio Centre

Location: Newhall Naas



Naas Paving and Patio Centre is a family run business steeped in knowledge with over 40 years experience in the paving and patio industry, supplying both the residential and commercial sector. Our products include feature stone for houses, exterior walling, patios, pathways, barbecue areas and much more.

Click HERE to find our website

GlennGorey Pumps



Location: W4F, Toughers Business Park, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare

We don't just sell pumps. We have water pumps, water softeners, rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment systems.

Click here to see our WEBSITE and our FACEBOOK PAGE



Fair Deal Tyres

Location: Toughers Business Park, Newhall, Naas - right next to the NCT centre.

We are open for business - massive tyre sale now on.

Phone 045 409218 or click here to visit our WEBSITE



Mick Sammon & Co

Location: Newbridge

Heating and plumbing contractors - for all your heating requirements.

Click here to visit our WEBSITE or our FACEBOOK PAGE