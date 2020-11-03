In association with Kildare Local Enterprise Office
Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown
WE ARE SUPPORTING BUSINESSES ACROSS THE COUNTY WITH A NEW FIVE@5 LIST EVERY DAY #KeepKildareInBusiness
Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.
All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.
Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness
Dolly Skip Hire & Wilton Scrap Metal
Covering all of County Kildare
Our site is open normal opening hours with social distancing protocols in place to ensure the health and safety of our staff and customers. If you would like to avail of any of our services, our sites are open until 6pm weekdays and until 12.30pm on Saturdays so you can visit us at a time that suits you best!
If you have any enquiries about our on site services, don’t hesitate to contact our friendly team today!
Email: info@dollyskiphire.ie
Phone: 045 896 369
Website: www.dollyskiphire.ie
Click here to find us on FACEBOOK
Naas Paving & Patio Centre
Location: Newhall Naas
Naas Paving and Patio Centre is a family run business steeped in knowledge with over 40 years experience in the paving and patio industry, supplying both the residential and commercial sector. Our products include feature stone for houses, exterior walling, patios, pathways, barbecue areas and much more.
Click HERE to find our website
GlennGorey Pumps
Location: W4F, Toughers Business Park, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare
We don't just sell pumps. We have water pumps, water softeners, rainwater harvesting and sewage treatment systems.
Click here to see our WEBSITE and our FACEBOOK PAGE
Fair Deal Tyres
Location: Toughers Business Park, Newhall, Naas - right next to the NCT centre.
We are open for business - massive tyre sale now on.
Phone 045 409218 or click here to visit our WEBSITE
Mick Sammon & Co
Location: Newbridge
Heating and plumbing contractors - for all your heating requirements.
Click here to visit our WEBSITE or our FACEBOOK PAGE
