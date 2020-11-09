Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Dee's Beauty Spot

Kildare

High street scents at affordable prices

Cakes by Anna@McAuley Place

Naas

From the Convent Tea-Rooms the great news is that pastry chef Anna Burke now has a nationwide delivery service for her famous traybakes! They can be ordered from her website - enjoy!



Yankee Store

Naas

Open for Click and Collect (select Collect from Naas in the country field at checkout) or call and collect - 045 409028 / 089 2054901.

In order to avoid confusion, the store is open for the following:

* Collection of phone & online orders

* For purchase of Face Coverings

* For purchase of Boles d'Olor Sanitiser and mist oils/diffusers - mist diffusers clean the air.

* For purchase of Ashleigh and Burwood Catalytic lamps and fragrance - originally used in French hospitals to kill airborne bacteria and proven (June 2020) to destroy airborne Coronavirus

For candles / gift sets we ask that you use our online click and collect / phone order service.

If not within 5km, simply order online for fast delivery by An Post. We have over 1,400 items online.

M&M Interiors

Location: Naas and Monasterevin

We would like to say a big thank you for the the support from all our wonderful customers who have chosen to stay local and support us throughout these tough times. With new restrictions now in place we have a click and collect system and also a delivery service put in place. If you have any queries, items in order, please contact Mary on 086 0535906... Stay safe everyone and we hope to see you all soon.

Lawlor's of Naas



If you haven't tried it yet our Click + Collect offers restaurant quality food to take home and great value meal deals with wine, simply go online select a time, order your food, pay online and we will have your food ready at reception. Thanks for your support.

