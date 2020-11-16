Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies

Bradbury's Cafe



Bradbury’s cafe, bakery and deli , Athy and Newbridge, are operating a takeaway service. We also have lovely outdoor seating.

Find us here on FACEBOOK or on our WEBSITE Tel: (059) 863 1845







Woodbine Books

Woodbine Books is an independent bookshop located in the picturesque town of Kilcullen in Co Kildare. We are working behind closed doors until December 1, but are operating a click and collect service so contact us if you’d like to order any books/gifts. Hope to see you all soon.

Click through to find us on FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE. Tel: 045 482777.





Dónall na Gealaí



Retail and online shop in Kildare town run by Anne and Nick. We sell Himalayan Salt Lamps, Angels, Fairy Doors, fairies, unicorns, Buddhas, dragons, books, meditation and relaxation CDs, Tarot and angel cards, singing bowls, shamanic drums, jewellery, crystals, smudge sticks, loose sage, sweetgrass, mala beads, Tibetan prayer flags, ear candles and complementary therapy products. Home fragrances including essential oils, simmering granules, incense, room sprays and scented candles.

Shop online at our WEBSITE or find us on FACEBOOK. Tel: 045 533634.



Ma's Kitchen



Cafe in Rathangan. Open for takeaway.

Keep up to date through our FACEBOOK PAGE.



Leinster Fresh Produce Factory

Location: Rathangan

Level 5 Lockdown... but we're still here... with a fresh delivery of fresh produce. Follow us on Facebook to see daily specials for meat, fruit and vegetables. Call in, plenty of space for social distancing.

Click here to find us on FACEBOOK or call 045 252578.