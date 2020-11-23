Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

Hugh Statham Jeweller & Goldsmith

We are offering a Call & Collect service. If you see any piece you would like to purchase or would like further information on, you can call us on 045 875418 or 087 6010096.

Also, you can send a D.M. on Facebook or Instagram.





Fallons of Kilcullen

Fallon's gourmet garage food shop is open Wednesday to Sunday, 11am to 5pm.

Click HERE FOR FACEBOOK PAGE

TJ O'Mahony Plus Hardware DIY and Garden Centre, Prosperous

BEAT THE CHILL

Our fuel bundle deal is available in-store and online

1 x Beech Kiln Dried Logs | 450kg

3 x Staffords Smokeless Coal | 40kg

10 x Bord na Mona Briquettes

Don't miss out on our Fuel and Autumn Event offers



Available for Home Delivery.

Click here to FIND US ON FACEBOOK.

River Cafe, Kilcullen



We continue to serve a full take out offering. Open 8.30am to 3.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am to 2.30pm on Sunday. Thank you everyone for your support. Stay safe.

Find us HERE ON FACEBOOK

Soul Shot Drive Thru



Best of luck to Soul Shot Drive Thru coffee bar who have opened at Two Mile House cross. Open from 7am to 4.30pm, Mon to Fri and Sat & Sun, 9am to 3pm.



