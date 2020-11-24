Five@5 - The Kildare businesses continuing to operate during lockdown

Every weekday at 5pm we'll highlight five Kildare businesses who are continuing to operate during Level 5 restrictions.

All businesses are allowed to operate a 'click and collect' service during the latest lockdown.

Let's all support these local companies and help to #KeepKildareInBusiness

My Local Nutrition Club

Location: 7a North Main Street, Naas

Nutritionist, personal coach, health and wellness. Find us here on FACEBOOK or contact Aisling on 086 3824249.

Great Wok

Location: Unit 2, Monread Ave, Monread South.

Family-style Chinese take-away. Phone 045 898300 or find us here on FACEBOOK.

Two Cooks



Location: Canal View, Sallins

It’s officially time to start Christmas shopping. Our online store is gone live with eight options of TwoCooks Luxury Hampers with the best Irish products including our very special all inclusive dinner and breakfast hamper with basically everything you will need to spoil your family over the whole Christmas! *Very limited availability*

Click here to shop on our WEBSITE or find us on FACEBOOK.

Tuttys Handmade Shoes

Location: Riverhouse Millbrook, Naas, Co. Kildare

Premises open by appointment only. Sales by phone, delivery by post, collection from premises.

Find us here on FACEBOOK or phone 045 876879.



Discount Designer Tiles and Bathroom



We will remain open under level 5 of the living with Covid plan to support our colleagues and customers on sites and in the building trade. Stay safe everyone, Wear and mask and wash your hands.

Find us here on FACEBOOK or our WEBSITE.



