WATCH: 'The Batman' trailer focuses on the growing relationship with Catwoman

The latest trailer for The Batman focuses on the growing relationship with Catwoman as they join forces in the superhero film.

British actor Robert Pattinson, 35, will take over from Ben Affleck as vengeful Bruce Wayne alongside Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman and main villain the Riddler, played by Paul Dano.

After facing continuous delays due to the coronavirus pandemic, the highly anticipated reboot is due in cinemas on March 4.

The two-and-a-half-minute teaser flashes through violent fight scenes, high-speed car chases and dramatic explosions as Batman navigates Gotham City and the rise of his rivals.

When a killer targets Gotham’s elite, a trail of cryptic clues sends Batman on an investigation where he encounters Catwoman’s Selina Kyle, Colin Farrell’s Oswald Cobblepot, aka the Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone and Edward Nashton better known as the Riddler.

In the latest preview, titled The Bat And The Cat, Catwoman tells Batman: “If we don’t stand up, no one will… The Bat And The Cat, it’s got a nice ring.”

Batman is later asked whether Catwoman is a “new friend of his”, to which he replies: “I’m not so sure.”

The trailer pans to a coffee cup that has a question mark emblazoned on the top in foam, teasing the entrance of Batman’s first rival – Riddler.

Narrating part of the trailer, the villain says: “I’m just here to unmask the truth about this cesspool we call a city.”

The Batman, which is directed by Matt Reeves, will see Pattinson follow in the footsteps of actors including Christian Bale, Val Kilmer, Michael Keaton and George Clooney in playing the Dark Knight.

The film also stars Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth and Jeffrey Wright as Gotham City’s police chief Commissioner Gordon.