Netflix in talks with Squid Game creator over more seasons

The creator of Squid Game has said he is in talks with Netflix over more seasons of the hit series.

The dystopian Korean drama, written and directed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, follows desperate people who are invited to take part in a mystery game which could win them 45.6 billion South Korean won (about £28 million).

To win the jackpot, the 456 contestants must play traditional children’s games, with the price of failure being death.

Speaking to Korean broadcaster KBS, the series creator said he is currently speaking to the streaming giant about the show’s future.

Hwang, who had the idea for the series in 2008, said: “I’m in talks with Netflix over season two as well as season three.

“We will come to a conclusion any time soon,” the 50-year-old said, according to The Korea Times.

Squid Game broke the record for Netflix’s most popular series launch, surpassing raunchy period drama Bridgerton, which was watched by 82 million households in its first month.

In its first 28 days on Netflix, Squid Game was watched by 111 million users, the company has previously said.

The series, which debuted in September, has nine episodes.

Key cast members in Squid Game include Lee Jung-jae, Park Hae-soo, Wi Ha-jun and HoYeon Jung.

Netflix is yet to officially announce a season two renewal of the drama, which became an overnight global hit and pop culture phenomenon.