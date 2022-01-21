Who are the guests on tonight's RTE Late Late Show ?
The guests for tonight's (January 21) RTE Late Late Show have been revealed.
Host Ryan Tubridy will be joined by Kenneth Branagh, Kathryn Thomas and the Operation Transformation leaders, as well as FIFA consultant Lisa Fallon.
Award-nominated film 'Belfast' was released in Irish cinemas today, with its writer and director Kenneth Branagh checking in from London to talk about the new production and why it's the most personal film he's ever made.
The leaders of Operation Transformation and presenter Kathryn Thomas will discuss taking a giant leap forward on refocusing health and wellness goals for 2022.
Former Head Coach with Galway United Football Club and current High-Performance Consultant at FIFA, Lisa Fallon, will talk about her extraordinary career as a female in a male-dominated industry, as well as about how a serious assault as a young woman has shaped her world views.
A very special musical performance can also be expected by musician Eleanor McEvoy - responsible for the best-selling Irish album in Irish history - singing her famous song 'Only a Woman's Heart'.
