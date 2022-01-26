Musical Society to host Coffee Morning and sale next month in Kildare

A Musical Society based in Kildare is set to host a Coffee Morning and sale next month.

Naas Musical Society (NMS) has confirmed that it will host its very first Fundraiser of the year.

It said in a statement: "Our president Mona Conroy along with NMS members will host this years Coffee Morning with a difference - we will also be selling Brick-a brack and Pre-Loved clothing.

"There will be a raffle on the day: if you would like to buy tickets PM Aishling Byrne on 0861214050 and she can organise this (Tickets available on the day also)."

All funds raised will go towards this year's production of "Oklahoma", which will be staged in the Moat Theatre in November.

NMS is also currently looking for donations for this event: "If you have any preloved clothes or bits and bobs you are looking to pass on, please drop them off to 79 Jigginstown park, Naas."

"We cant wait to see everyone at the coffee morning," NMS concluded.

Details for the event and how to book it can be found on the official Facebook page for NMS.