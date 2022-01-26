Search

26 Jan 2022

Musical Society to host Coffee Morning and sale next month in Kildare

Musical Society to host Coffee Morning and sale next month in Kildare

File Pic

Reporter:

Reporter

26 Jan 2022 1:34 PM

A Musical Society based in Kildare is set to host a Coffee Morning and sale next month.

Naas Musical Society (NMS) has confirmed that it will host its very first Fundraiser of the year.

It said in a statement: "Our president Mona Conroy along with NMS members will host this years Coffee Morning with a difference - we will also be selling Brick-a brack and Pre-Loved clothing.

"There will be a raffle on the day: if you would like to buy tickets PM Aishling Byrne on 0861214050 and she can organise this (Tickets available on the day also)."

All funds raised will go towards this year's production of "Oklahoma", which will be staged in the Moat Theatre in November.

NMS is also currently looking for donations for this event: "If you have any preloved clothes or bits and bobs you are looking to pass on, please drop them off to 79 Jigginstown park, Naas."

"We cant wait to see everyone at the coffee morning," NMS concluded.

Details for the event and how to book it can be found on the official Facebook page for NMS.

What's cooking?! Kildare householders warned after firefighters called when pot fills house with smoke

Kildare runner Max Treacy earns Top 20 finish on his international debut

Kildare bars and hotels are glad to be back to normal as Covid-19 restrictions end for public

Restrictions lifted: Publicans surprised by sudden easing of restrictions but staff and customers happy to comply with new rules

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media