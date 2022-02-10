Kildare primary and secondary schools reminded to enter Texaco's children's art competition

Kildare primary and secondary school's reminded to enter Texaco's children's art competition
Kildare primary and second level schools are reminded that the closing date for receipt of entries in the annual Texaco Children’s Art Competition this year is Monday, February 28.
Last year over 420 pupils from schools in Co. Kildare submitted entries to the Competition.
Now in its 68th year, the Texaco Children’s Art Competition is widely acknowledged as the longest running arts sponsorship in Ireland.
Entries can use any type of paper, white, coloured, rough or smooth. The work submitted may be drawn or painted in pencil, charcoal, pen and ink, crayon, markers, pastel, watercolour, gouache, acrylics, oils, poster colour and collage. Alternatively, it may be a print created from a lino block, wood block or any other method, and your artwork can be submitted on canvas.
Daniel Flynn of Kildare in action against Brendan McCole of Donegal during the AFL Division 1 match between Donegal and Kildare at MacCumhaill Park, Donegal. Photo: Oliver McVeigh/Sportsfile
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.