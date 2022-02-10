Daffodil Day returns to the streets of Kildare for the first time in three years

People across Ireland urged to ‘take part and take back’ as Daffodil Day returns to the streets for the first time in three years.

On Thursday February 10: RTÉ’s Claire Byrne joined cancer survivor and mum-of-two, Donna Marie Cullen, to celebrate the return of Daffodil Day to communities around Ireland for the first time in three years.

As the flagship fundraising day returns to the streets of Ireland for the first time since 2019, the Irish Cancer Society is calling on the public to take part in any way they can to show solidarity and support for anyone affected by cancer.

Every day cancer takes so much from so many families and Daffodil Day is a chance to come together and take something back, giving hope and raising funds so that one day cancer will take no more.

Claire said, “I am proud to support Daffodil Day 2022. Cancer affects every family in Ireland in some way, and we know that this year alone, almost 45,000 people will hear the words ‘you have cancer’.

“Daffodil Day has such an important place in the calendar each year and I’m delighted that it will be back on our streets on March 25th. I look forward to once again seeing communities come together united with a single purpose, to raise funds and take back from cancer.”

Claire was joined by mother-of-two Donna-Marie Cullen from Lucan, Dublin who experienced a cancer diagnosis during the pandemic, which she says was “horrific” due to the amount of time she spent in hospital away from her family with no visitors due to restrictions.

In September of 2020, the 36-year-old was diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of cancer called Ewing Sarcoma. She began her treatment immediately, which included extensive chemotherapy, surgery and 30 sessions of radiotherapy.

Donna-Marie finished up her surgery and treatment in summer 2021 and she still has some reconstructive surgeries ahead of her.

She said: “From day one, the Irish Cancer Society have been there with me and they’ve been with my family. They provided relevant information, they were sincere, empathetic and they just understood. All of my family engaged in the counselling services, including my 12-year-old son Seán.

“The Irish Cancer Society were there for me throughout my treatment, because I was alone for one week out of three in the hospital. I’m forever grateful for what they’ve done for me. They’ve helped me and so many families in this country, and it’s because of people who have donated to the Irish Cancer Society, especially on Daffodil Day.”

Averil Power, CEO of the Irish Cancer Society said: “We are so excited to be able to get out on the streets again to see the amazing support the people of Ireland show to anyone affected by cancer. Daffodil Day is such a special and hopeful day for our entire community. Throughout the pandemic we’ve been so lucky that people have found innovative ways to support us but we are looking forward to seeing Ireland turn yellow once again on March 25th.

“The pandemic showed us how we can achieve incredible things when we come together with a purpose. Now we must focus this effort on making sure we don’t go backwards on the progress made in saving lives from cancer.

“Daffodil Day is our most important fundraising event of the year and the money raised goes directly to funding crucial supports including our Support Line, free counselling, our Night Nurses to provide end of life care, and financial support for families of children affected by cancer. Along with these services, the money raised on Daffodil Day allows us to support life-changing cancer research.”

People are being asked to take part and take back from cancer in any way they can this Daffodil Day. As well as donating at Cancer.ie and volunteering to help fundraise, they can purchase items from the Daffodil Day online shop and take part in a steps challenge.

For more information about Daffodil Day visit www.Cancer.ie/DaffodilDay