Search

11 Feb 2022

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran release a new song collaboration

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran release a new song collaboration

Reporter:

Reporter

11 Feb 2022 2:30 PM

Ed Sheeran has released a new collaborative version of his song The Joker And The Queen featuring his “good friend” Taylor Swift.

The song, featuring vocals from Swift, was released at midnight on Thursday with its video being simultaneously premiered on YouTube.

The video sees the return of two youngsters who previously featured in the video for the pop stars’ 2012 collaboration Everything Has Changed.

In it the lives of the young pair, one with a red haired mop similar to Sheeran’s, are shown in parallel.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

They appear to go away to different schools, singing the song’s wistful lyrics back to one another, before reuniting at the end.

The megastars have previously collaborated together on a number of songs including  End Game, Run and Everything Has Changed.

Swift revealed the return of the young actors in her own social media post.

“This video makes me think of our friendship all these years,” she wrote on Instagram.

“Also can’t believe Jack and Ava from the Everything Has Changed video came back and did this.

“Nostalgic heaven!”

The Joker And The Queen was first released in October as part of Sheeran’s fifth studio album, Equals.

The album went on to top the charts, and two of its tracks, Shivers and Bad Habits, took the number one spot in the singles chart.

Sheeran, 30, also took home the Brit Award for Songwriter Of The Year at London’s O2 on Tuesday, after kicking off the ceremony with a performance alongside metal band Bring Me The Horizon.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 17 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media