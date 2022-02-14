Search

14 Feb 2022

Kildare singer-songwriter Sharon Murphy releases new song

Album cover of Sharon Murphy's, Decades

Reporter:

Daragh Nolan

14 Feb 2022 6:30 PM

Email:

daragh.nolan@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare-based Singer-songwriter Sharon Murphy has released a new song She, off her upcoming EP of instrumentals, Decades.

Decades’ overarching theme is that of drawing upon previous versions of ourselves from both the distant and recent past, in search of inspiration and learning.

The EP is a Hidden Door production and is supported by KCC Arts Service. Hidden Door is a family collective that includes Sharon’s husband Alvin Sweeny (sound engineer), son Leon Thomas (guitarist) and daughter Anna Sweeney (violin).

Originally from Dublin, Sharon egan her career in the late 90’s, she worked for many years in the pop music industry as a songwriter and backing vocalist with the UK production company Biffco, singing on and contributing to hits by artists such as Gabrielle, Kylie and Will Young during that time. 

While constantly writing and recording her own material, Sharon also took the opportunity to develop her musicianship further, studying for a BMus Degree in Maynooth University. 

A music therapy module ignited in her a special interest in the area of music & health, and she now splits her time between writing and recording original material and working on music & health projects with her colleague Sadhbh O'Sullivan (also known as artist SIVE) through their joint venture Embrace Music.

Coming on the back of her recent release Where to Begin, She is the sole song on her upcoming EP Decades, with the other three pieces being instrumentals. 

You can find Sharon’s new song through her Soundcloud here: https://linktr.ee/sharonmurphymusic  

