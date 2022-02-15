Mural of Cillian Murphy reveals release date of final Peaky Blinders series

The long-awaited return date for the new series of Peaky Blinders has been revealed on a mural in Birmingham.

The BBC show follows the lives of the notorious Shelby family, a gang rising to prominence in post-war Birmingham, and is returning for its sixth and final series later this month.

A striking 12.71m (41.7ft) high mural of the series’ gang leader Tommy Shelby has been painted on the side of a building overlooking the Old Crown pub in Digbeth, Birmingham. Accompanying the painting is the release date: “final series 27 Feb”.

The image was painted over seven days by street artist Akse, who also painted the now highly recognisable portrait of footballer Marcus Rashford in Manchester last year.

The upcoming series will be the first not to feature Helen McCrory as the family matriarch Polly Gray, after filming was put on hold due to Covid and the actress later died of cancer in April 2021.

Speaking to Esquire magazine earlier this year, Cillian Murphy – who plays the infamous Tommy Shelby – said: “She was a dear, dear pal and she was the beating heart of that show, so it felt very strange being on set without her.”

The Shelbys are back in business. Watch the final series of #PeakyBlinders on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer from 27 February. pic.twitter.com/Sq9kC9YINd — Peaky Blinders (@ThePeakyBlinder) February 15, 2022

Adding: “It’s just… I still can’t believe she’s not here. It doesn’t make sense. I’ve never lost anyone like that – who was young and a friend. It was very confusing.

“But she was magnificent. She was an absolutely magnificent person.”

The mural was commissioned by the BBC to celebrate the start of the final series.

Series six of Peaky Blinders will air on BBC One on February 27 and will also be available to watch on BBC iPlayer.