Guests revealed for tonight's Late Late Show
On this Friday night's Late Late Show...
Following her inspirational performance at the Solheim Cup in September, Leona Maguire has taken the next step in spectacular fashion, becoming the first Irish winner in LGPA history with a three-shot win in Florida at the beginning of February.
She got home this week to Cavan and she joins Ryan tonight to talk about a whirlwind couple of weeks.
Tonight will also celebrate internationally bestselling author Marian Keyes as she reflects on her incredible career over the last three decades and will be joined by a special audience of family and friends.
Global superstar Niall Horan will join Ryan from LA to pay tribute to Leona Maguire.
Plus, Eleanor McEvoy will perform ‘South Anne Street’ from her new album ‘Gimme Some Wine’.
Tune in tonight at 9.35pm on RTÉ One.
