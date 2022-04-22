Ed Sheeran's Croke Park Concerts: Stage times, ticket details and everything you need to know
Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran will kick off his Irish tour at Croke Park on Saturday (April 23) and Sunday (April 24).
Gates will open in Croke Park at 4pm.
Tickets, which will be digital-only for both dates, are still available to purchase. Prices start at €70 and go up to €98.15. Tickets for the two Dublin gigs can be bought HERE
There are two support acts for the concerts. Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will start playing from 6pm.
Ed Sheeran will take to the Croke Park stage around 8pm.
Ed Sheeran will play also play at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Thursday, April 28 and Friday, April 29 before he continues his show schedule with gigs at Limerick’s Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. His final leg of his Irish tour will see him perform at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.