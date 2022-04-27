Search

27 Apr 2022

Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh Concerts: Stage times, ticket details and everything you need to know

Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh Concerts: Stage times, ticket details and everything you need to know

Ed Sheeran's Páirc Uí Chaoimh Concerts: Stage times, ticket details and everything you need to know

Reporter:

Tom Byrne

27 Apr 2022 10:00 AM

Email:

tom.byrne@iconicmedia.ie

Singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran continues his Irish tour at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, Cork on Thursday (April 28) and Friday (April 29).

Ed Sheeran performs at local pub ahead of Irish concerts in Croke Park and Cork

WHAT TIME WILL GATES OPEN?

Gates will open in Páirc Uí Chaoimh at 4pm.

Picture: A glimpse of Ed Sheeran's stage in Croke Park last weekend.

CAN I STILL BUY TICKETS?

Tickets, which will be digital-only for both dates, are still available to purchase. Tickets for the two Cork gigs can be bought HERE

WHO ARE THE SUPPORTING ACTS?

There are two support acts for the concerts. Limerick-based rapper Denise Chaila and British singer-songwriter Maisie Peters will start playing from 6pm.

WHAT TIME WILL ED SHEERAN BE ON STAGE?

Ed Sheeran will take to the Páirc Uí Chaoimh stage around 8pm.

WHAT OTHER IRISH DATES WILL ED SHEERAN PLAY?

Ed Sheeran began his Irish tour with two fantastic concerts in Croke Park last weekend. After his Cork shows, Sheeran will continue his schedule with gigs at Limerick’s Thomond Park on Thursday, May 5 and Friday, May 6. His final leg of the tour will see him perform at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on Thursday, May 12 and Friday, May 13.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Leinster Express
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media