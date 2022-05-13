Search

13 May 2022

Popstar and Oscar-nominated director part of Late Late line-up tonight (Friday May 13)

13 May 2022 12:00 PM

The guest line-up for this week's Late Late Show has been revealed, with host Ryan Tubridy joined by multiple personalities tonight (Friday May 13) including the cast of a TV adaption of Sally Rooney's novel, Conversations with Friends. 

As they prepare for the launch of the eagerly awaited drama, Oscar-nominated director Lenny Abrahamson and the show's Cork-born star Alison Oliver will chat to Ryan about bringing Rooney's novel to life on the small screen. 
 
A special musical treat is also in store from three men who share the same birthday; John Sheahan, Paul Brady and Mundy will be playing some of their biggest hits and sharing some stories along the way.

Westlife’s Mark Feehily will chat to Ryan about how fatherhood has changed his life, how doing The Masked Singer had an effect on him, and his excitement at getting back on stage with Westlife this summer.

He'll also be performing two special songs. 
 
Plus, viewers can expect a very special performance from composer RuthAnne Cunningham and some of The Late Late Toy Show kids, including Saoirse Ruane, as they get ready to make a very special announcement that has been in the works for quite some time. 
 
The Late Late Show will air on RTÉ One tonight (Friday May 13) at 9.35 pm. 

