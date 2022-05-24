World-famous singer set to perform in Ireland next year

American singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will perform in Dublin’s RDS Arena on May 5 and 7, 2023. PIC: Sportsfile
The world-renowned rock artist said: “After six years, I’m looking forward to seeing our great and loyal fans next year."
"And I’m looking forward to once again sharing the stage with the legendary E Street Band.
"See you out there, next year - and beyond."
Springsteen is set to perform in Barcelona, Dublin, Paris, Ferrara, Rome, Amsterdam, Landgraaf, Zurich, Dusseldorf, Gothenburg, Oslo, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Vienna, Munich and Monza during his tour of Europe. Additional dates in the UK and Belgium will also be added.
Tickets for Springsteen's Dublin dates will go on sale at 8am this Friday (27 May) on Ticketmaster
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band Announce 2023 International Tour! More info on tickets at https://t.co/YahXTJXE7l pic.twitter.com/wUax9aiZ8V— Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) May 24, 2022
