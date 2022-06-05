Irish country music star ties the knot in stunning wedding

Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan in Donegal
Country music star Lisa McHugh has tied the knot in a beautiful wedding ceremony in Donegal.
The country music star said "I do" on Thursday, surrounded by family, friends and famous faces such as Nathan Carter, Philomena Begley and Gary Gamble in Donegal.
Lisa, who lives in Co Fermanagh, took to Instagram over the weekend to share some snaps from her big day.
Lisa McHugh married her partner Nathan Khan at the third attempt after postponing the wedding twice due to the pandemic and six months after welcoming baby son Milo to the world.
"Officially the happiest and luckiest girl in the world," she wrote on Instagram.
