Search

07 Jun 2022

Kildare gardaí to feature on premiere episode of new RTÉ show featuring Simon Delaney

Kildare gardaí to feature on premiere episode of new RTÉ show featuring Simon Delaney

Simon will be joined by journalist Conor Pope. Pic Supplied

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

06 Jun 2022 4:10 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Kildare gardaí will be joined by very special guest Simon Delaney on tonight's debut episode of a new show from RTÉ.

The Ireland AM host will will join the Naas Garda Roads Policing units, where he sees a litany of road traffic offences and the challenges they face on a daily basis. 

He travels to urban and rural Sweden to see what we can learn from one of the world leaders in road safety and climate action. 

Journalist Conor Pope joins him in the episode as they try and solve congestion issues.

Throughout the series, he will examine road safety in Ireland and environmental issues associated with vehicles. 

He will also travel to Spain and Belgium in the following episodes to see how things are done there and what we can learn from them.   

PICTURES: Confirmation day at Gaelscoil Chill Dara, Newbridge, Co Kildare

Special milestone

Street lights should be repaired ‘within 21 days’, Kildare County Council meeting told

Paul O'Mearapaul@leinsterleader.ie

Commenting on his observations within the series, Simon said in one snippet: "Across Europe, I heard the same basic message, if we can make our roads safer, then more people will embrace the bike, walking and public transport, resulting in less private cars on our roads which in turn will mean less congestion, better air quality and less noise pollution.” 

In another clip, he says: "Ireland’s new Road Safety Strategy will improve our active travel infrastructure and services, it will improve the resources needed for enforcement and will help make both our cars and our roads safer. 

"But for things to really improve we firstly, need to get over the attitude of “not my back yard” that still seems to exist across much of Ireland."

On the Road with Simon Delaney airs tonight at 8.30pm.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media