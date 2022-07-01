Search

01 Jul 2022

Feeling the pinch? Here are 4 ways to build your financial resilience

Feeling the pinch? Here are 4 ways to build your financial resilience

Feeling the pinch? Here are 4 ways to build your financial resilience

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

01 Jul 2022 4:58 PM

As prices surge, many people are focusing on how they can get by financially in the here and now. But for some, it may also be worth taking a step back to see if they can improve their financial resilience in the longer term, too.

Emma-Lou Montgomery, associate director for personal investing at Fidelity International, has some suggestions that may help safeguard your short and long-term finances…

1. Review where you shop and what you buy

“Now is the time to review exactly what you’re spending money on and where the best deals are – whether this is for your mobile phone, broadband, car and/or home insurance, or even your savings,” says Montgomery. “The same attitude should filter across to your weekly or monthly shopping habits.”

2. Build a savings pot

Many people will struggle to have any spare cash right now to put into savings, but Montgomery suggests starting with small amounts, if that’s possible, and hopefully scaling your pot up over time.


Could it be worth doing a review of your savings?

“Recently, more people may have had to dip into these savings to cover surging energy and/or fuel costs, but as long as you keep a record and try to manage how often you do this, then you’ll be able to replenish what was spent slowly over time,” she says. “Don’t forget to also review whether your savings account is offering you the best rate, as with interest rates going up, so should the rates your bank offers.”

Some providers have recently increased the interest rates paid on deposits, for example Nationwide Building Society’s FlexDirect account now pays 5% on balances up to £1,500 for the first year, subject to terms and conditions. Many banks are also offering cash to switch current account, which could be used to start a savings pot.

3. Be smart about investments

“During this turbulent time, it’s understandable if you have the urge to pull back on your regular investments – however, it’s important to keep a cool head, avoid knee-jerk reactions, and focus on your long-term goals,” says Montgomery.


She suggests investors could consider holding more in companies that may be more resilient during downturns, such as consumer staples and pharmaceuticals. “A well-balanced portfolio in uncertain times is also important,” she adds, “as this will ensure you’re well diversified and can protect your investments against social, political, and economic changes.”

4. Consider your options if you’re close to retirement

Montgomery says: “Ideally, your plans should allow you to cover the of essential spending with income that can rise as prices rise.”

Some people may want to consider buying a retirement annuity that has some protection against inflation, or leaving money invested in assets that may have the potential to keep pace with higher living costs.

Pension Wise offers free guidance to people aged 50 and over (moneyhelper.org.uk). People considering pensions or investments may also want to seek independent financial advice when weighing up their options.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media