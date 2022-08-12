Final Electric Picnic line-up confirmed with over 50 acts added

Over 50 acts have been added to the Electric Picnic line-up including previous festival favourites King Kong Kompany and The Coronas.
The new additions cover a wide range of musical genres with the Two Johnnies surely expected to reprise their version of Maniac 2000.
The countdown is very much on to the event, with less than three weeks to go until Stradbally Estate swings open the gates and welcomes back Picnickers to Electric Picnic 2022
The final line-up has now been confirmed, following the addition of the new acts, which include:
The Coronas - Becky Hill - James Vincent McMorrow - Declan McKenna
My Therapist Ghosted Me - The 2 Johnnies - The Academic - Kettama
Helena Hauff - Rebūke - 100 Gecs - Anfisa Letyago - Rejjie Snow - VTSS - Belters Only
King Kong Kompany - Kneecap - Le Boom - Lime Cordiale - Malaki - Obskür - Moncrieff
Priya Ragu - Sam Tompkins - Wild Youth - Thomas Headon - Yeule - Hope Tala
Gemma Dunleavy - Somebody's Child - Hudson Taylor - Hermitage Green - Lea Heart
49th & Main - Aby Coulibaly - Cian Ducrot - George O'Hanlon - Sprints - Silverbacks
Mango x MathMan - SHIV - ÉFE - EVE - Efa O'Neill - Lucy McWilliams - Lemonade Shoelace Nialler9 - Nixer - Whoriskey - Rachel Mae Hannon - Bronagh Gallagher - Naked Lungs - Lisa McHugh - Cruel Sister - The Cope - Carlsbad - The Florentinas
