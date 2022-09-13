Irish primary schools encouraged to 'think about Europe' through Blue Star Programme

Primary school pupils around the country are being challenged to get creative in how they learn and think about Europe through the Blue Star Programme, coordinated by European Movement Ireland.

The Blue Star Programme teaches primary school children about Europe through creative activities and projects that complement the national primary curriculum.

Each participating class carries out projects on history, geography, the institutions of the EU, culture and creativity with a European twist. Teachers and their classes can be creative and tailor their projects to their own individual needs and interests.

Since its pilot year in 2011, almost 1,200 schools have taken part in the Blue Star Programme nationwide.

Teachers, parents, guardians, carers and the whole school community are encouraged to get involved in Blue Star Programme projects, creating an awareness of the EU and European cultures that reaches far beyond the school walls and out into the wider community.

My European Union, My Ireland, My EU50!

To commemorate 50 years of EU membership in Ireland, the Government of Ireland in partnership with European Movement Ireland want to celebrate with young people across the country and to see their creativity and new ideas about Ireland and Europe.

‘MyEU50: The Ireland EU50 Youth Competition’ will run throughout the 2022/2023 academic term, over all three levels of education in Ireland; primary, post-primary and third level.

The winner at primary and post-primary school levels will receive a prize of €2,000!

All primary schools who sign up for the Blue Star Programme will be encourage to take part in this special commemorative competition. For more information see here.

Primary schools interested in taking part in the Blue Star Programme 2022-2023 can register here anytime until 5 October 2022.

To complete the Programme, schools are asked to take part in online quizzes and/or submit a Blue Star Programme Report outlining how each of the key elements were explored, at the end of the year.

Schools are also encouraged to host an event for Europe Day on May 9, in school or online.

Further information about the programme can be found at www.bluestarprogramme.ie