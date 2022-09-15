Search

15 Sept 2022

Week-long celebration of Irish authors and books takes place this October

Week-long celebration of Irish authors and books takes place this October

Mary MCFadden

15 Sept 2022 6:26 PM

A week-long celebration of Irish authors and books is due to take place this October. 

Bookselling Ireland - the committee of Booksellers Association members representing bookshops big and small across Ireland - in partnership with Publishing Ireland has today (September 15) announced that Irish Book Week 2022 will take place from October 15 - October 22. 

The annual event, which was first launched in 2018, celebrates Irish authors, illustrators, publishers and Irish interest books as well as the many brilliant bookshops all over Ireland that sell them. 

This year's brand ambassadors have been named as international bestselling author, Eoin Colfer, renowned illustrator Chris Judge, writer and podcaster Sophie White, and writer and documentary maker Manchán Magan. 

Commenting on Irish Book Week 2022, Eoin Colfer commented, “Irish Book Week is a wonderful and important initiative that helps children everywhere to discover a love of reading, a love that will enrich their entire lives and we are delighted and proud to be ambassadors.” 

Sophie White also commented, stating, "I am so delighted to be a part of this wonderful week to celebrate the incredibly vibrant Irish book scene. Our writers and illustrators entertain, enlighten and nourish us and they couldn't do it without the
commitment, passion, support and creativity of Irish booksellers and publishers. I feel privileged to be working at such an exciting time in Irish words!” 

Just under 250 bookshops are registered to participate in this year’s campaign, which will include a whole host of activities, workshops, book signings and events taking place to mark the special week. 

Ruth Hallinan, President of Publishing Ireland, commented, “Now in its fifth year, Irish Book Week goes from strength to strength as a highlight of the bookselling calendar. Publishing Ireland is delighted to work with Bookselling Ireland once again to bring Irish publishers, authors and readers together over a week of exciting events.

"Readers in Ireland are like nowhere else, with a deep and wide-ranging love of books, and Irish publishers very much reflect that demand for high quality work over a broad spectrum. We are thrilled to work with booksellers across the country and with the Irish Book Week ambassadors to promote, read and enjoy Irish-published books in the welcoming surroundings of our local bookshops.” 

Local News

