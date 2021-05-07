Sallins-based Bargetrip.ie offers a great post-lockdown day out for all the family!

Based in Sallins, Bargetrip.ie offers private cruises for groups of up to 12 people on the Grand Canal. Information and online booking is available at at www.bargetrip.ie.

Call 087 6465465 for more information.

As Kildare prepares to reopen — hopefully for good — after the Covid-19 lockdown, the Leinster Leader/KildareNow is launching its Back In Business campaign to support local retailers and the community.

Each day on our website we will highlight two local Kildare businesses, as part of our Two for Today effort to support the local community, secure and create local jobs, and keep our towns and villages alive. The Leinster Leader has been here for Kildare through thick and thin since 1880, and we will continue to deliver all that’s happening in news, sport and entertainment in print and online in the county.