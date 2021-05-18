Last chance to WIN a Platinum Facial from Skinworks Aesthetics in Newbridge

The new Skinworks Aesthetics clinic in Newbridge offering a chance to win free Skinworks Platinum Facial worth €450.

Skinworks Aesthetics is a brand new clinic established in Newbridge which specialises in the areas of Restoring, Rejuvenating and Redefining all areas of facial aesthetics with a strong emphasis on maintaining and promoting good glowing skin.

To celebrate the opening, Skinworks Aesthetics want to give one lucky winner the chance to win a Skinworks Platinum Facial worth €450. This includes a dermal filler and skin booster treatment.

Simply follow and share its Instagram page @skinworks.aesthetics and message to say why you deserve this prize.

The winner will be announced on May 20. The prize is redeemable by May 29.

Visit the websit to see all treatments: www.skinworksaesthetics.ie

Telephone 087 263 9970 / 087 4414337 or email skinworksaes@gmail.com.

