David McWilliams to deliver keynote for Into Kildare Tourism Gathering at Kilkea Castle next week

Economist and broadcaster David McWilliams will deliver the keynote speech at a one-day Into Kildare Tourism Gathering, which will take place at Kilkea Castle on Wednesday, November 17.

The event, which will be emceed by comedian and ‘Après Match’ star Barry Murphy, is expected to attract members of the tourism and hospitality industry across Ireland.

Speaking ahead of the event, Mr. McWilliams said “I’m delighted to be speaking at this event and to have the ability to meet and engage with people face to face again.

“I spoke last year about the quick recovery of the Irish economy post-pandemic, and the domestic tourism market certainly has seen a fruitful couple of months. It will be an interesting and lively discussion and I’m interested to hear the perspectives of those on the ground.” he added.

Also in attendance will be Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media Catherine Martin TD.

Deputy Martin welcomed the event and said it was important for tourism and hospitality industry employees to come together again.

She said: “I’m very happy to support and attend Into Kildare’s tourism gathering and it is very much welcomed that we can host events such as this and come together in person again. The last 18 months have been incredibly challenging for all of the tourism and hospitality industry.

“We were very fortunate to have a good domestic summer but we are still in a recovery phase and it will be important for key industry leaders and workers to come together and present a united approach as we look to restore inbound overseas tourism figures and I am looking forward to meeting and engaging with those who attend the tourism gathering,” Minister Martin concluded.

Into Kildare CEO Áine Mangan said: “We were keen to host this conference to offer people a space to meet with each other again after such a challenging period for everyone in both the tourism and hospitality sectors.

“We have all individually learned lessons and will have our own stories to share from navigating through the last two years, but it is our collective learnings and shared perspectives that we are really looking forward to discussing here at the conference with a view to looking positively towards the future – both in 2022 and beyond.

“We’re hoping it will be an engaging and informative event for all attendees, our guest speakers are varied and inspiring in their own ways, each with their own unique story to tell. We’ll have goodie bags and cocktails following the event so it’s just a nice opportunity to get out of the office for the day and meet with like-minded people working within the same industry.

“Throughout the pandemic we held regular webinars and virtual events with members of the tourism and hospitality industry so that we could maintain the strong links we have built with our members and our local communities, and we’re delighted to be in a position to host an in-person event which will allow us to meet face-to-face again.

“Our own local tourism industry in Kildare has demonstrated great resilience and versatility over the last 18 months, and it is hugely important that we continue to encourage the collaboration of businesses and our local communities to ensure the continued success and further development of the local tourism industry as it is crucial to the growth of the local economy.”

Tickets to the ‘Into Kildare’ Tourism Gathering (including lunch), on Wednesday November 17th from 10am to 5pm, at Kilkea Castle, are limited and can be purchased at www.www.intokildare.ie.