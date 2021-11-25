Search

25 Nov 2021

Planning permission sought for new Butlers Chocolates in Naas, County Kildare

Planning permission sought for new Butlers Chocolates in Naas, County Kildare

Pic: Butlerschocolates.com

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

Email:

ciaran.mather@leinsterleader.ie

Planning permission has been sought by Butlers Chocolates to open a new store in County Kildare.

Documents show that chocolatier is seeking permission from Kildare County Council for the change of use from retail to retail and café at ground floor level at 5 North Main Street, Naas.

Butlers is also seeking permission for the removal of: non-original and original single storey outbuildings to rear/side (23sqm); non-original internal stair; original and non-original internal partitions; the non-original canopy to side; and any non-original fixtures and fittings.

It added that the modifications have been sought for the internal layout at ground and first floor levels.

The replacement of a non-original entrance door to side with a window and non-original windows and door to front, and the provision of new signage and awning to front has also been sought.

Construction of new part single storey and part two storey extension to rear/side (21sqm) with roof terrace (21sqm) and a new external stair to rear/side is also being sought by Butlers, in addition to all associated ancillary, conservation, landscaping and site development works.

The date received is listed is submission-by date of November 24, while the submission-by date is listed as January 6 next year, and the due date is listed as January 27.

Established in Dublin in 1932, Butlers has a number of stores outside of Ireland, including in Pakistan, New Zealand and Saudi Arabia.

According to its website, the business now employs 400 staff throughout its factory in Dublin, as well as the Butlers Chocolate Café network in Ireland.

Over a quarter of first-time buyers were aged 30 or under last year - report finds

Free online event about Kildare IRA aide to Michael Collins to take place next week

Kildare Farm Machinery Show postponed at Punchestown until summer 2022

Rescheduled: Punchestown venue not available due to HSE activities

Senan Hogan senan.hogan@iconicnews.ie

To continue reading this archived article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 14 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Express
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    © 2021 Iconic Media