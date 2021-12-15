Planning permission sought for 50 residential units in Naas, County Kildare

File Pic
Planning permission has been sought for 50 residential units in Naas, County Kildare.
Documents show that property company Springwood Limited have applied to Kildare County Council to construct 50 residential development units that will tie in to the existing permitted "The Orchard" Housing Development at Oldtown Demesne, Sallins Road at Naas.
The development will consist of the following:
The date received is listed as December 10 2021, while the submission-by date and due date are listed as January 22 next and Feburary 12 next respectively.
Springwood Limited is located at Shady Grove, Turnings, Straffan.
According to the site SoloCheck.ie, it was set up on Friday August 16, 1991.
