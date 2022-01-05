Three Kildare companies win big at Business Awards ceremony

Three Kildare companies have won big at the ActionCOACH Business Excellence Awards 2021 on December 17 last.

PI PNEUMATICS LIMITED won Best New Client in the Large Business Category, while Ashgrove Dental Surgery won Best New Client in the Medium Business Category, and Nearly Sisters won the COVID Impact Award in the Small Business Category.

Speaking on their win, Eddie Walsh, Business Coach of PI PNEUMATICS LIMITED, said: "Michael O’Reilly and the management team started in January this year with ActionCOACH."

"They have come together incredibly well: having broken their target this year, they have big expansion plans into Europe next year. Congratulations to Michael and his team on a brilliant year."

Dr Johnny Fearon of Ashgrove Dental Surgery also commented on their win: "I’m over the moon to get this award. I have won awards in the past for dentistry but this one is special as it’s a whole new category."

"Twelve months ago I was at a very low ebb professionally until I met Rory Smyth of ActionCOACH: he turned my whole professional life around."

Dr Fearon continued: "He not only turned around my business but more importantly he helped me get my mojo back for my working life and I’ve never been happier.

"I must also thank my most loyal and faithful staff who have been on this journey with me."

Lastly, Nicola Gainey and Suzanne Hennessy of Nearly Sisters said: "We’re honoured to receive this award…with a little over year under our belt, this is really unexpected!"

"With the help and guidance from Rory Smyth, we’re excited about what 2022 has in store for NearlySisters. Thank you ActionCoach," they added.

With 43 businesses entering across the 8 different categories from their 100+ clients, the awards were presented virtually.

It has been confirmed that the organisations that entered shared their confidential data across sales, profits, and job creation for 2021.

The information received saw major increases across all aspects of their businesses including;

· 254 new jobs were created by the 43 businesses over the past 12 months

· Average Sales growth of 37 per cent

· Average Profits growth of 61 per cent

Running for over ten years, the Business Excellence Awards was created to recognise the ‘Best of the Best’ in the business world; the awards ceremony honours the achievements and accomplishments of business owners and professionals from around the country.

Other categories at the ceremony included: Best Retail Business, Best Service Business, Best Tourism / Hospitality Business, Best Wholesale / Manufacturing / Distribution Business, Best Community Impact - Job Creation and Best Company Culture - Team & Leadership.

The full list of winners can be viewed here.