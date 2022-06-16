Popular fast food chain to pay more than €1bn in tax fraud case

McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay more than 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) to the French state to settle a case.
McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay more than 1.2 billion euros (£1 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.
A Paris court approved the settlement on Thursday, the national financial prosecutor’s office said.
McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with tax authorities.
The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.
The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.
The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009 to 2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.
McDonald’s said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros (£1.8 billion) in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations.
“The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company’s last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.
Charlie Ngatai of Lyon during the Heineken Challenge Cup Final match between Lyon and Toulon at Stade Velodrome in Marseille, France. Photo by Harry Murphy/Sportsfile
Having made the trip from the UK to support his uncles Kildallon Tilly Mark Lee may just return back for next Friday nights final of the Newbridge Track Supporters Club A2/3 525 at Newbridge
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.