All Moat Theatre, Naas, shows postponed until after March 29 due to coronavirus restrictions

All performances at the Moat Theatre, Naas, have been postponed until after March 29 due to coronavirus restrictions on indoor events of over 100 people, as made by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar this morning.

According to a statement this lunchtime from manager Celine Garvey: "In light of this, The Moat Theatre management team have made the decision to postpone all shows during this time.

"The Moat Theatre staff are working with the producers of our upcoming shows to reschedule dates. Tickets already purchased will be valid for the rescheduled show. In the event of a show/event being cancelled indefinitely, or the ticket purchasers unable to attend the new date, a refund will be issued.

"As most of the Theatre Staff will be working from home, they may not be able to return calls immediately, so please email info@moattheatre.com with any enquiries. The staff will do their best to reply to emails within three business days but your patience is greatly appreciated.

"Everyone at The Moat Theatre sincerely hope everyone remains safe and well, and look forward to seeing you all in the near future. Stay tuned to their Social Media pages for further updates."

Shows/Events Affected by the postponement:

Naas Musical Society Sister Act

Dirty Dusting

Captain Splash

Pain and Glory (film)

IFI films for schools – Tesoros, 100 Kilos D’Etoiles, Todos Lo Saben

The Don Baker Band

Heal Your Hole with Norma Sheahan

Kieran Goss and Annie Kinsella

Sophie, Ben, And Other Problems

Zandra Queen of Jazz

Sip and Paint with Sharon

ArtBeat.ie Creative Journal Club

Guitar Lessons with Pete Kavanagh

Cuidiú Naas