Iconic village pub to close from 8pm

Paddy Murphy's bar and lounge, a family run pub in the Murphy family for generations, had advised customers that it will close from 8pm nightly for the next few weeks, in response to the Covid-19 spread and government recommendations.

"In light of the Covid-19 outbreak and the government's guidance to slow the infection," wrote proprietors Grainne and Pat Murphy on Paddy Murphy's Facebook page, "we have taken the decision to close the pub and off licence from 8pm each evening over the next two week. This is effective from Saturday, March 14".

Pat, a regular traveler to Cheltenham for the racing festival, said he know he will have to observe the recommended 'self isolation' on his return, as a precaution.

"In addition, we urge you to adhere to using HSE hand hygiene guidance and social distancing protocol when on the premises".

The couple noted these are extraordinary times and they hoped they were doing what was best for the wider community of Ballymore Eustace, and especially their older and more vulnerable clientele.

Pat stated they may have to look at the situation over the coming weeks but for now, they felt it best to close from 8pm.

"Thank you for understanding and we will look forward to getting back to normal!"