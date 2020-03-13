Empty trains from Kildare as commuters stay away because of coronavirus

With public transport running as normal, Kildare people who usually commute to Dublin by train seemed to be working from home or driving to work to avoid contacting the coronavirus.

Naas commuter Margaret Hayes snapped this photograph on the 7:27am train from Sallins to Grand Canal Dock on her way to work this morning, Friday March 13.

"Normally the train would be packed and there would be standing room only. No problem getting a seat this morning! It was really very weird to be virtually the only person in that carriage," she said.