Curragh Racecourse fixture on March 29 also to be held behind closed doors

The Curragh Raceocourse confirms, as per Horse Racing Ireland's statement earlier, that their scheduled racing fixture on Sunday, March 29 will also be held behind closed doors.

Pat Keogh, Chief Executive at the Curragh Racec ourse stated:"In line with the government directive to contain the spread of Covid-19, the opening Curragh meeting of the season on Sunday, 29 March, will take place behind closed doors.

"We very much regret having to take this decision as the opening day is always a great day in the Curragh with quality racing featuring the Paddy Power Irish Lincolnshire.

"I apologise for this inconvenience but I’m sure you will understand that this decision has been taken in the best national interests. We will offer a full refund for any tickets purchased for March 29.”