Carry a whole library with you wherever you go!

Did you know that Kildare County Council Library Service provides a range of online services to library members completely free of charge?

With Kildare libraries closed due to the current situation with Covid-19, people may be concerned about not having access to books, DVDs or CDs.

Students who need materials for study, parents with children who are stuck at home with nothing to do, or anyone who would like some free sources of entertainment and education, they (KCC) have got you covered!

Mark Reid, Executive Librarian at Kildare County Council Library Service shared the following information with me so all the eager readers out there can benefit from the eServices:

"Anyone who is a member of the library has access to a huge range of ebooks and audiobooks from the Borrow Box app.

The Borrow Box app from Bolinda is available on Android, IOS and Kindle devices, meaning you can bring the library wherever you go, 24 hours and 365 days a year!

"All you need is your library card number and PIN. Never be stuck for something to read, even in the middle of the night!

"From WF Howes, the library offers RB Digital eMagazines. There are over 300 available with everything from Hello! to New Yorker to Cosmopolitan to The Economist.

"There is something for all interests and all the latest editions as well as back copies are available. Again, there is an RB Digital app available from Apple Store and Play Store so can be read from phone or tablet. There is also 1500 RB Digital eComics with titles from Marvel and IDW".

Interested in learning a new hobby and doing an online course? Then have a look at Universal Class with over 500 free online continuing education courses. These courses can be completed in your own time, at your own pace, with expert instructors giving you continual feedback.

Last year the library introduced a free music streaming service called 'FreeGal'. Download the app, search for Kildare Library service and you will have unlimited streaming of your favourite tunes. You can also download up to five tracks a week for offline playing.

Just this week, Kildare County Council library service has introduced PressReader, which gives members access to a huge range of local, regional, national and international online newspapers and more eMagazines. Download the app and search for Kildare.

It’s always good to expand your proficiency for foreign languages, KCC library service also has an online language learning service called Transparent Language Online.

These resources can all be reached from http://kildare.ie/Library/OnlineServices/ or visit librariesireland.ie

And once the libraries are open again, you can pop into any one of the 15 branch libraries in county Kildare and access library stock from all over the country, as it is all shared and there is a delivery service between all libraries. Remember, it’s all free!