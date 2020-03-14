Nancy, 106 - and a half years - give some sensible advice!

Born in 1913, this is Nancy Stewart from Clanard, Co Kildare, talking on Covid-19. Watch the video till the end, it's as good a tonic as you will get in these strange Coronavirus dominated times.

Interviewed by her granddaughter Louise Coghlan, Nancy's video is being shared and referred to on tweets across the country!

A no-nonsense talker, Nancy says there's no need for panic buying, leave something for others.

And don't be running off to the hospital either "with a pain in your big toe; give your feet a good wash in carbolic soap" ..."and wash and dry your hands properly"..."don't worry, it will all come good in the end"..."don't be buying stuff that will run out of date".

Nancy is still saving for "the hungry children" through her Trocaire box, she is praying for all of us and has a special plastic rosary beads for praying in bed (it's luminous).

"Stay at home," she says "Stay cosy ...and if you something you don't need or want, give it to someone else who needs it...before it rots!

"I'm nice to everyone ....and they're nice to me," she said. "I got my hair washed and I only look about 90 today!"

https://www.facebook.com/louisecoghlan/videos/10157636607162479/

Lovely piece, shared by Louise Coghlan on Facebook