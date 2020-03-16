Taoiseach urges public to stop sharing unverified information on coronavirus
Coronavirus
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has urged the public to stop sharing unverified information on the coronavirus outbreak on social media.
He said the messages were 'scaring and confusing people' and were causing real damage.
I am urging everyone to please stop sharing unverified info on What's app groups. These messages are scaring and confusing people and causing real damage. Please get your info from official, trusted sources. Follow @HSELive @hpscireland @WHO @merrionstreet @dfatravelwise— Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) March 16, 2020
