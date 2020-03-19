Optometrists to stay open while practicing social distancing due to coronavirus

Optometrists are scheduled to keep essential services available during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Optometrists today advised the public to telephone their eye-care provider for information, or advice on services many of which will remain available.

The Association of Optometrists Ireland re-assured patients that many of their needs could continue to be met without unwanted contact and patients should ring their Optometrist in advance for information.

For example, if people were to lose or break their glasses their Optometrist can prepare new glasses for safe collection, observing social distancing, without the patient needing to attend at the practice.

Similarly people can call for contact lens supplies which can be prepared for collection without close contact.

In circumstances where people have immediate eye-care concerns, people can ring their Optometrist for guidance.

In cases of emergencies Optometrists will be available to examine patients, while carefully following guidelines on sterilisation, and use of masks and gloves to prioritise patient safety.

AOI CEO Sean McCrave said that Optometrists will minimise any social contact, but have discussed and agreed ways of working that will keep necessary services available for patients.