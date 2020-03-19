Rural water supplies could be compromised due to an increased demand for drinking water

Those who use rural drinking water supplies are advised to implement a contingency plan as supplies could be compromised due to the demand for water.

As water demand soars The National Federation of Group Water Schemes (NFGWS) is currently advising group water scheme boards to prepare contingency plans that will ensure that their critical services are maintained during the current pandemic.

A Federation COVID-19 action plan, informed by advice from the HSE, the Department of Health and Government guidance, has been circulated to help schemes ensure the continued supply of safe and wholesome drinking water to their members, whilst also maintaining the safety and well-being of GWS board members and employees who deliver the service.

Commenting on the COVID-19 action plan, NFGWS CEO Barry Deane said that they "are working with group water scheme boards throughout the country to ensure that contingency plans are put in place so that essential services can be maintained if and when critical staff become unavailable due to contracting the virus.’

For rural homes, this water is essential for drinking, hygiene and sanitisation. However, should supports be removed due to Covid-19, people are being asked to implement a contingency plan so they are not out of water.