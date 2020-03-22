FREE online therapy sessions for frontline workers: healthcare, retail, gardaí and DF members

Primary Care Psychotherapy, Naas therapists are offering FREE online therapy sessions to ALL frontline workers during these difficult times.

Attracta Gill, Director of Primary Care Psychotherapy confirmed that therapists at the Naas based clinic are available to talk to frontline workers feeling the pressure and challenges of working through the Covid-19 crisis.

“These are challenging times,” she said. “Professionals are dealing first hand with this Coronavirus and quarantine reality in people's lives and health, and having to make difficult decisions. These are the professionals, the nurses and doctors, paramedics, all on the first line of this battle.

"This also includes retail staff who face the same threat, and members of the gardaí, defence forcces, public sector, etc.

“It is important they look after their health, both physically and mentally. Bearing this in mind, and being conscious of our responsibility as mental health professionals, the team at Primary Care Psychotherapy Naas is now providing FREE video call sessions to healthcare professionals and frontline staff who need a time and space for themselves.

“We are here to support, and to give something back to the community,” she concluded.

Contact Jenny to arrange a video call/appointment at 087 370 6595.

www.primarytherapy.ie