An Garda Síochána Covid-19 appeal: "Parents - step up to the mark. We are busy enough!"

Despite the appeals driven home by government leaders, the HSE, the wider medical health services and gardaí that social distancing is the only veritable community response to curtailing the spread of Covid-19, it would seem that still so many totally ignored – or simply don't understand – observance of two metre space from person to person.

Photographer Aishling Conway captured walkers yesterday along the canal observing 'social distancing'. However, only minutes prior to the photograph being taken, there was a group of six to seven youth gathered together in a cluster.



Popular spots across Co Kildare saw an increase in walkers and families out enjoying the fine weather on what was a very strange celebration of Mother's Day.



The canal walk from the Harbour in Naas, was packed all weekend, albeit most (not all) appeared to be keeping a distance between walkers. However, it was reported that several groups of teenagers were 'hubbing' along the canal and scarpered before our photographer managed to capture them on camera.



Last night, An Garda Síochána stated a group of five young people were spotted out socialising together (area unknown). One is awaiting a Covid-19 test and was supposed to be in total self-isolation, while another of the group suffered a severe asthma attack. The youth who is awaiting a test “was bored and decided to join his friends,” stated gardaí.

“This action put the safety of the emergency services, and continued service to the public, at risk. Parents - step up to the mark. Your responsibility. We are busy enough! Please Share!” they appealed

Co Wicklow: Lough Tay on Saturday near the Sally Gap (Picture: Dublin-Wicklow Mountains Rescue)



Similarly on the Curragh, a great natural amenity, so many walkers observed the safe distance as Conor Williams' photograph below shows.

A KildareNow reporter witnessed large crowds at the popular landmark Donnolly's Hollow with groups of children playing freely together. The photo below, also by Conor Williams Photography show a cluster of people gathered together to the fore of the photograph - this is NOT social distancing!



Mayhem occured in Co Wicklow, when gardaí were forced to have parked cars towed away to free blocked roads.

“Because of traffic volumes and careless parking, access to the Sally Gap is now restricted from Annacarter Cross on one side of Luggala and from the Boley Hourigan car park on the other side. A number of cars have already been towed. Please remember the emergency services need access to busy uplands areas,” stated An Garda Siochana Wicklow on Saturday last.

Similarly and sadly, Glendalough and its tourist centre is now closed, owing to the increased crowds, with little or no heed of the social distancing as visitors queued at food stalls and in the car park.

In Howth perhaps the most shocking scenes were witnessed (above) as queues lined up for at list a kilometre along the street to get into a fish and chip shop and, as shown here from Cllr Keith Connolly's (FF) video, there is absolutely no recognition of social distancing recommendations.



