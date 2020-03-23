CORONAVIRUS: Daily Covid-19 round-up - what you need to know.

Here is your daily Covid-19 (coronavirus) round-up March 23, 2020:

There has been calls for tax reductions and the spread of tax payments for businesses across Ireland due to the rapid increase of Covid-19 in Ireland. As thousands of people lost their jobs last week, and many businesses had to close their doors, the Irish economy is facing major financial implications due to Covid-19.

Hundreds of Student nurses are scheduled to take to the front line today in the fight against Covid-19. These students will be unpaid and begin their mandatory work placements as part of their college degree. Placements generally last six weeks and most third level nursing courses have work placements in almost every year of the degree.

Covid-19 cases are now having fewer close contact cases according to Minister for Health Simon Harris, but the public cannot become complacent with social distancing. Speaking on RTE Morning Ireland , Minister Harris stated that out of the new cases reported, these cases are having fewer close contacts. Meaning that people are enacting social distancing and self isolation.

Supermacs, McDonalds, Krispy Kreme and Subway are scheduled to close their doors across Ireland this week. These closures do not come as a result of government orders, rather as a method of instilling social distancing and removing the ability of people to congregate in seating areas.

If you are one of the 100,000+ Irish citizens working from home you may be able to avail of Revenue's e-worker relief. Tax refund specialists at Taxback.com say that many of these employees will never have worked from home before, and so will be completely unaware of the relief that is available to them.

An Post is giving every household free postcards to send to family and friends across the country during Covid-19. These free-of-charge post cards aim to keep people connected in the weeks ahead as more people socially isolate and become cocooned due to Covid-19.

Glanbia Ireland’s network of Agribusiness branches is now switching to a ‘call and collect’ system to protect vital services in the farming community. As part of the national effort to contain the coronavirus, from 9am on Monday, March 23 until further notice, customers will be asked to place their orders from branches in advance by phone.

The Health Service Chief Executive, Paul Reid assures the public that a substantial order for protective equipment has been placed with a key distributor in China. This news comes after there was concerns regarding the availability of protective equipment for front line staff. Protective equipment includes but is not limited to face masks, gowns, gloves, and shields.

Over 100 Bank of Ireland (BOI) branches are scheduled to close from Tuesday March 24, 2020.