Lily O'Brien's 'call and collect' Kildare Easter shop to close

Another impact of the Covid-19 crisis.

Lily O Brien’s had hoped to supply their customers with Easter eggs through a new call and collect service.

However based on updated Covid–19 guidelines, this is no longer possible.

"The health and safety of our customers and staff is of the utmost importance to us," stated a spokesperson for the chocolate manufacturer.

"Our Lily O’ Brien’s Easter range of locally produced, handcrafted Easter eggs are available at all major retailers and online at lilyobriens.ie"

