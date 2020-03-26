Lily O'Brien's 'call and collect' Kildare Easter shop to close
Goods available online to order and in leading retail stores and shops
In keeping with government recommendations, Lily O'Brien's call and collect service is now closed
Another impact of the Covid-19 crisis.
Lily O Brien’s had hoped to supply their customers with Easter eggs through a new call and collect service.
However based on updated Covid–19 guidelines, this is no longer possible.
"The health and safety of our customers and staff is of the utmost importance to us," stated a spokesperson for the chocolate manufacturer.
"Our Lily O’ Brien’s Easter range of locally produced, handcrafted Easter eggs are available at all major retailers and online at lilyobriens.ie"
#Stay safe, stay well, stay home!
