CORONAVIRUS: Kildare man uses business contacts to deliver vital protective wear to medical sector

Kildare resident Odhran Lawlor knows better than most the vital importance of isolation after incurring serious illness and a weakened immune system.

Mr Lawlor, Hospitality Services Manager with UCD Estate Services, utilised his connections in the hospitality sector over the past few days to source and deliver over 15, 000 pairs of gloves, masks and other personal protective equipment (PPE) to St James Hospital, Dublin yesterday.

"Having spent over a week in isolation in St James Hospital a number of years ago (having Radioactive iodine for the treatment of cancer), I was delighted to be able to give back something this week, in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis.

"With the help of my twin boys, Oisín and Isaac and from donations from colleagues, we were able to collect and deliver the invaluable protective wear to the hospital yesterday, Monday 30 March".

If Odhran's name seems familiar, that's because he has vast experience in the hospitality sector and was previously hotel manager at Killashee House for years, and also worked in management at Mount Wolsley, Johnston House, Carton House and the Shelbourne Hotel.

Mr Lawlor lives at Coughlanstown, Ballymore Eustace with his wife Tara (a native of Newbridge), daughter Imogen (11) and twin sons Oisín and James (7) who are photographed above labelling the goods. He moved there 20 years ago when he began his management role at Killashee. He has further been a coach with local a GAA club.

"I bought some masks myself from Kylemore Service City and then phoned many of my contacts in the hospitality sector to see if they could donate some of the protective wear so vitally needed now by medical and frontline workers in the fight against the coronavirus".

Mr Lawlor said he was delighted to present the protective equipment to respiratory consultant, Ann Marie McLoughlin (above) at St James Hospital on Monday.

Well done to the Odhran family and to all who donated. #Stay safe, stay well, stay home.