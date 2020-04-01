Gardaí slam Kildare motorist who drove to Wicklow to climb Sugarloaf - 'not an essential reason to travel'
Message is to stay at home
File photo
Gardaí have criticised a person from Kildare who drove to the coast of Wicklow to climb a mountain during the coronavirus lockdown.
In a post on Facebook yesterday, Wicklow Gardaí said: "Travelling from Kildare to the Sugarloaf 'because I've never climbed it' is not an essential reason to travel."
They also hit out at a person going for WD-40 for a "squeaky door".
"Nor is 'I needed WD40 for a squeaky door' which was the reason given at a Covid checkpoint at the Murrough car park in Wicklow town.
"Thanks to all those who #StayedAtHome."
